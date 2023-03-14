Property Investment Firm Kennedy Wilson Completes Sale of Shelbourne Hotel

The sale of Dublin’s iconic Shelbourne Hotel has been formally completed.

Archer Hotel Capital – a European hotel investment firm – has acquired the Shelbourne from global property investment firm Kennedy Wilson, which has owned the hotel since 2014.

The sale price is not known, but has been heavily speculated upon. Dublin’s best known hotel was put up for sale last year with a reported price tag of €260m.

What has been reported, now, is that Kennedy Wilson has sold the Shelbourne as part of a commercial property bundle, which also includes a UK retail property and an office development in the US. Reportedly, the three-property bundle has been sold for around $335m.

Archer Hotel Capital is already active in Ireland, through its ownership of the Conrad Hotel Dublin, on Earlsfort Terrace directly opposite the National Concert Hall.