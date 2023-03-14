fbpx
Irish News

Property Investment Firm Kennedy Wilson Completes Sale of Shelbourne Hotel

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

The sale of Dublin’s iconic Shelbourne Hotel has been formally completed.

Archer Hotel Capital – a European hotel investment firm – has acquired the Shelbourne from global property investment firm Kennedy Wilson, which has owned the hotel since 2014.

The sale price is not known, but has been heavily speculated upon. Dublin’s best known hotel was put up for sale last year with a reported price tag of €260m.

What has been reported, now, is that Kennedy Wilson has sold the Shelbourne as part of a commercial property bundle, which also includes a UK retail property and an office development in the US. Reportedly, the three-property bundle has been sold for around $335m.

Archer Hotel Capital is already active in Ireland, through its ownership of the Conrad Hotel Dublin, on Earlsfort Terrace directly opposite the National Concert Hall.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
