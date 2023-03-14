Belfast International Airport Sees 8% Jump in Passenger Numbers

Belfast International Airport saw 1.8 million passengers pass through its doors during the second quarter of the year, according to latest figures from parent group VINCI Airports.

The figure marked an 8.3% jump on the corresponding three-month period last year and was a 4% increase on the same period in pre-Covid 2019.

It also follows on from the airport handling 1.3 million passengers in the first quarter of this year.

The strong first half to the year comes on the back of Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2.com all increasing operations at the airport.

Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport said: “These figures are extremely positive and clearly show an upward trend in Belfast International Airport’s strong recovery. We have had a busy year so far and continue to work with our airline partners to boost the range and frequency of desinations that will not only boost the local economy but provide further choice for local travellers. Our £100m investement plan is well on track with our new £25m security building due to open later in the summer.”