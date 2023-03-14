McKeever Hotel Group Acquires The Lodge Hotel in Coleraine

McKeever Hotels – the Co Antrim-based hotel group – has expanded by acquiring The Lodge Hotel, a family-owned property in Coleraine.

The acquisition comes as the two surviving co-owners of The Lodge – Ivor Boyd and Norma Wilkinson – retire after 30 years’ ownership.

The Lodge boasts 56 bedrooms – three of which are executive suites – plus a hair and beauty salon and a central restaurant, Elliot’s Bistro.

Eddie McKeever, managing director of the McKeever Hotel Group, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome The Lodge to the McKeever family and regard this investment as great news, not just for staff and customers, but for the local community and the hospitality sector as a whole. The links between our hotels are many, not least the strong focus on quality service, professionalism, and customer care.

“This move is also strategic and totally aligned with our wider growth plans which have been supported by our banking partners Richard Lusty and Andrew Tew from Ulster Bank as well as continuing our long term relationship with Linus Murray from McKee’s Solicitors who has looked after many of our acquisitions. We look forward to extending the McKeever welcome to the local team and guests in the months ahead.”

In a joint statement, Mr Boyd and Ms Wilkinson said: “We are delighted to confirm that the McKeever family is now the new owner of The Lodge Hotel. We want to thank everyone connected with the hotel over the past 30 years, particularly our great team of staff and our many loyal customers. We also would like to thank John Turley from Turley Legal who guided us through the sale process.

“The McKeever Group has built its reputation on strong ‘family’ values which very much reflect our own. We’re delighted they recognised both the quality of our offering and the clear synergies between our hotels which will ensure The Lodge Hotel becomes a natural extension of the McKeever Group. It’s good to know that the future of our hotel is in the safest hands.”