Croatia Ranked as Having Cleanest Coastal Swimming Waters in Europe

Croatia has the cleanest swimming and bathing coastal waters, according to a new report by the European Commission and the European Environment Agency.

The study covered the 27 EU member states – and nearly 22,100 bathing sites, in total – and Croatia came first – with 99.1% of its waters tested being ranked “excellent quality”.

Croatia’s quality – in terms of clear, clean and blue waters – was attributed to its geographic location and closeness to Africa and its high salt concentration.

These factors contribute to the growth of phytoplankton and a thriving marine ecosystem, making Croatian beaches a unique destination.