Last Two Places Remaining For AWTE’s Hot Box & Dip On Sunday

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

The AWTE Ireland’s Summer Wellness Series continues this Sunday (21 July) at The Hox Box Sauna just outside Navan, Co. Meath, where members, and non-members, will get together to rejuvenate and recharge. The Summer Wellness Series is focused on well-being, personal development, and holistic health and are designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.

The Hox Box Sauna allows members of the travel trade to immerse themselves in hot and cold therapy, alternating between the sauna and the refreshing river, promising to leave you feeling refreshed and renewed!

Only 2 places remain for this Sunday’s meet-up and anyone interested
is advised to register on the AWTE website here.

Previously, as part of the Wellness Series, the AWTE hosted a 10km cliff walk in Howth in June and coming up in August is a rejuvenating sea swim at Portmarnock Beach, Dublin, on Sunday 18 Aug, and anyone interested can register their interest here.

Carrie Day
Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
