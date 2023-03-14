Last Two Places Remaining For AWTE’s Hot Box & Dip On Sunday

The AWTE Ireland’s Summer Wellness Series continues this Sunday (21 July) at The Hox Box Sauna just outside Navan, Co. Meath, where members, and non-members, will get together to rejuvenate and recharge. The Summer Wellness Series is focused on well-being, personal development, and holistic health and are designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.

The Hox Box Sauna allows members of the travel trade to immerse themselves in hot and cold therapy, alternating between the sauna and the refreshing river, promising to leave you feeling refreshed and renewed!

Only 2 places remain for this Sunday’s meet-up and anyone interested

is advised to register on the AWTE website here.

Previously, as part of the Wellness Series, the AWTE hosted a 10km cliff walk in Howth in June and coming up in August is a rejuvenating sea swim at Portmarnock Beach, Dublin, on Sunday 18 Aug, and anyone interested can register their interest here.