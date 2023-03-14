Fermanagh Stakes Claim for Wild Atlantic Way Inclusion

There are calls for Fermanagh to be included in an extension to the Wild Atlantic Way.

The potential move is being viewed as a chance to significantly boost tourism in Co Fermanagh and is part of a wider campaign to include many of Northern Ireland’s beauty spots under Fáilte Ireland’s successful regional marketing banners.

According to the Fermanagh Herald newspaper, NI Economy Minister, Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy has called on Fáilte Ireland to include counties in the North in expanded routes – under the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Ireland’s Ancient East banners.

Currently, the Wild Atlantic Way runs from Kinsale, in Cork to Donegal’s Inishowen Peninsula and takes in everything in between; notably stunning spots like the Cliffs of Moher in Clare.

While all of Fáilte Ireland’s tourism region brands have proved successful, the Wild Atlantic Way has been ranked as one of the top global tourist attractions and has brought a hugely renewed visitor interest to the west of Ireland since being introduced 10 years ago.

According to Fermanagh Herald reporter, Mark McGoldrick, Mr Murphy wants to see Fáilte Ireland “rolling the Wild Atlantic Way into the Causeway Coastal Route; the [Ireland’s] Hidden Heartlands into Fermanagh, and places such as Downpatrick and Armagh into Ireland’s Ancient East.”

In his article, Mr McGoldrick said the idea of Fermanagh being included in an expanded Wild Atlantic Way route has already been welcomed, locally.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald, Enniskillen Business Improvement District Manager, Noelle McAloon, said: “If it happens, we would be just delighted. The Wild Atlantic Way has been the envy of many tourist organisations and place organisations, including myself, for years. At our recent board meeting [of Enniskillen BID], we discussed it and how we could try and be a part of it. This is definitely good timing.”