Choice Hotels Appoints Cedric Bartolini Head of Commercial for EMEA Region

Choice Hotels EMEA has appointed Cedric Bartolini as Head of Commercial.

He will direct and lead sales, marketing, revenue management and distribution efforts for Choice Hotels EMEA and his appointment complements the companies’ growth plans.

Commenting on his appointment David Beers, CEO of Choice Hotels EMEA said: “Cedric brings a wealth of knowledge and has a proven track record of driving growth and delivering results. I’m confident that his leadership and commercial focus will be instrumental in helping us achieve our strategic goals, enhance our market presence, and strengthen our franchisee-focused value proposition across EMEA.”

Commenting on his new role Cedric Bartolini said: “I am pleased to have joined Choice Hotels EMEA at such a key moment as it continues to focus on its growth strategy. I look forward to drawing upon my past expertise to help the commercial team maximise business opportunities in the EMEA region.” Choice Hotels EMEA is focused on strategic growth across the region, which currently counts nearly 400 open hotels located in 17 countries across 4 hotel brands including Ascend Hotel Collection, Clarion, Comfort and Quality.