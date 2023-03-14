InteleTravel Ireland Appoints First Ambassador

InteleTravel has appointed advisor Dee Shahzad as its first Ambassador in Ireland. Dee has over 20 years of experience in the travel industry and in her new role, she will mentor other advisors, support training initiatives and co-present at InteleTravel events. InteleTravel advised that the route to becoming an Ambassador took over a year with Dee completing various training modules to prove her worth as a presenter.

Speaking about the appointment, Dee Shahzad said “I think what InteleTravel offers is amazing and I want to help other advisors succeed. If I knew the answer to a question or problem, I just couldn’t sit back and watch an advisor struggle. There’s nothing more empowering than helping others succeed,”

“I took the role because I have experience and knowledge and I’m looking forward to representing InteleTravel in a professional manner and also representing Ireland at the annual conference in Sorrento in October.”

InteleTravel now has over 700 advisors in Ireland. The company detailed June revenues showed a 57% increase and the average booking value increased by 23% to €1,202 compared with the same period last year. It stated that the top booking value from an advisor in June was €64,700 for a holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Overall, the company stated that revenues for 2024 are so far up 75% compared with the same period last year.

InteleTravel said new advisors have been attracted by the company’s low entry free and costs of running their own business, the freedom to work when they want with no set targets, and the vast amount of training available to support advisors.

The company explained that there is a one-off joining fee of €142 and an ongoing monthly cost. In addition, many trial this business model as a secondary income as they are free to work as little or as much as they want on their businesses.

One of InteleTravel’s suppliers in Ireland is Travel Solutions, whose operations director Julie Magill said business was steadily growing.

“A lot of requests from Ireland are for summer sun, short breaks, the US and skiing. Business is building steadily and we really feel it’s the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

UK and Ireland managing director Tricia Handley-Hughes said the company was delighted with the progress in Ireland. “We always knew there was a demand in Ireland, but this has exceeded our expectations. Our partners are delighted with our progress and our plan is to go from strength to strength.”