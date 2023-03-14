fbpx
British Airways Releases Short Video to Show ‘BA Better World’s Sustainable Strategy Achievements

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
British Airways has released a short video – as part of its BA Better World sustainability messaging brand – highlighting some of the changes the airline is making across its business to help create a more sustainable future.

Some of the highlights include filtered water taps in BA lounges, saving on 1 million bottles per year; sustainability training for pilots, focusing on discretionary fuel use; plant-based food alternatives in BA lounges; and the use of electric vehicles in its ground fleet.

You can follow the link to see the video: https://iag.showpad.com/share/o8C5unIRvI4JXJsssW4vx

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
