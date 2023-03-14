WTTC Announces Strong Line-Up for 24th Global Summit

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced a strong line-up of speakers for its 24th annual Global Summit – which, this year, will be held in Perth, Australia, from October 8-10.

The event will bring together government representatives from around the world, offering a platform for industry leaders and officials to exchange insights, discuss best practices, and explore innovative strategies to drive the resilience and growth of the Travel & Tourism industry.

Under the theme “Ancient Land: New Perspectives,” the Global Summit will spotlight Australia’s rich cultural heritage and natural wonders, emphasising innovation and sustainable growth.

Industry trailblazers and international government officials from across the globe will converge in Perth to drive forward efforts for a safer, more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future in Travel & Tourism.

Top business leaders set to speak include Greg O’Hara, Certares Founder & Senior Managing Director and WTTC Chair; Matt Goldberg, TripAdvisor CEO, Audrey Hendley, American Express Travel President; Jerry Inzerillo, Diriyah Company Group CEO; Hiroyuki Takahashi, JTB Corp Chair of the Board, and James Thornton, Intrepid Travel CEO, among many others.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “The leading industrialists in Travel & Tourism who are shaping our sector and countries’ economies will be at WTTC’s Summit in Perth. Their insights and leadership are crucial as we shape the future of Travel & Tourism.



“Western Australia, with its stunning natural beauty and deep commitment to sustainability and cultural diversity, is the perfect backdrop for this event. Hosting the Global Summit in Perth enables us to pioneer new ideas for tourism while honouring the rich traditions and ancient heritage of the land.”



