Ryanair Purchases 1,000 Tonnes of SAF from Shell

Ryanair has purchased 1,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from global energy group, Shell, which will be supplied to the airline at its Stansted Airport base.

The volume of SAF is enough to fuel more than 200 flights between Stansted and Madrid.

This purchase follows the MoU agreement made between the companies in 2022, providing Ryanair with unique access to purchase up to 360,000 tonnes of SAF from Shell between 2025 and 2030, which could save up to 900,000 tonnes in CO 2 emissions.

Ryanair has already significantly advanced its decarbonisation commitments through its work with Trinity College Dublin in the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre, and by investing heavily in new technology aircraft, including a $22bn investment in its ‘Gamechanger’ fleet, which reduce CO 2 emissions by 16%, and a further $40bn investment for 300 Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft which reduce CO 2 emissions by 20% and noise by 50% while carrying 21% more passengers.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability and Finance, Thomas Fowler said: “Ryanair continues to lead the way in sustainable aviation. As demonstrated today at Stansted, by using SAF, the latest engine technologies and electric ground handling equipment, we are making significant investments to decarbonise our operations and achieve our commitments of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and 25% less CO 2 emissions per passenger/km by 2031. Our partners at Shell and MAG are key enablers of these goals, and today’s announcement of Ryanair’s purchase of 1,000 tonnes of SAF from Shell is testament to that. We will continue to work with our partners across the network to make every Ryanair flight as environmentally efficient as possible.”

Shell’s GM Aviation Europe and South Africa, Ashleigh McDougall said: “Shell is delighted to have started supplying sustainable aviation fuel to Ryanair at Stansted Airport, helping a valued customer reduce emissions on flights from a crucial UK transport hub. Having signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply SAF to Ryanair in 2022, we’re pleased to see intentions converted into actions as we continue to support our customers on their decarbonisation journeys.”