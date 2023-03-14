Ryanair Includes Dublin on 5-Route Cluj-Napoca Summer 2024 Schedule

Ryanair has included Dublin on its 5 route Summer 2024 schedule out of Cluj-Napoca in Romania, where it has been serving for 5 years.

This summer, Ryanair will fly from the Romanian city to Dublin, London, Brussels, Milan and Paris.

As of the end of this month, Romania will effectively be part of the Schengen area, allowing air passengers an easier access between Schengen member states, totalling 420+ million citizens.

Mauro Bola, Ryanair’s Head of Communications for Italy and the Eastern Mediterranean, said: “…Ryanair is pleased to celebrate its Summer 2024 schedule for Cluj-Napoca with 5 routes, connecting the region to amazing destinations like Brussels, Dublin, London, Milan and Paris. As part of Ryanair’s Summer 2024 schedule, we will deliver over 285,000 passengers to and from Cluj-Napoca on 30 weekly flights, boosting local economy and supporting over 230 jobs. Our commitment to Cluj-Napoca airport and the region is evident, while Wizz Air continues to shrink its European operations, cutting both aircraft and routes across Europe alongside the 20+ routes that have been cancelled to and from Romania this Summer.“

David Ciceo, CEO, Cluj International Airport said: “We welcome the announcement of increased frequencies and passenger numbers by Ryanair for the destinations operated in S24 from Cluj International Airport and we strongly value their committment. This expansion not only reflects Ryanair’s confidence in Cluj International Airport but also emphasizes the growing demand for air travel in our region.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Ryanair and enhance connectivity for our passengers. These increased frequencies will provide more options and flexibility for travellers, whether they are flying for business or leisure purposes.

“At Cluj International Airport, we are committed to continuously improve our services and facilities to meet the evolving needs of our passengers. We will continue to work closely with Ryanair to further expand our route network and elevate the overall travel experience for everyone who chooses to fly from Cluj.”