Daa Confirms it Won’t Appeal CCPC Decision to Block it from Buying Former QuickPark Facility

Dublin Airport operator, daa, has confirmed it will not be appealing the competition regulator’s decision to block its purchase of the former QuickPark car parking facility in Santry.

The operator said it made the decision following “careful review” of the CCPC’s judgement and in the interests of getting the facility’s 6,200 spaces back on the market for passengers in time for summer.

In a statement, daa said: “There is an urgent need for more parking spaces at Dublin Airport and daa now calls on the owners of the QuickPark site and any other potential bidders to act speedily to get the facility back open for consumers and to alleviate the significant strain that’s on Dublin Airport’s car parks – all of which are fully sold out this Easter weekend.

“Allowing daa to own and operate the former QuickPark facility would have been a good result for consumers, bringing increased choice and lower prices for the travelling public.

The airport operator added: “While daa sees merit in an appeal of the CCPC decision, the expectation is that any appeals process would take years, and our passengers cannot wait that long for these spaces to come on the market.

“At the same time, daa encourages all parties to ensure the prompt delivery of the BusConnects and MetroLink projects which will provide sustainable transport options for passengers looking to get to and from Ireland’s national airport, taking tens of thousands of car journeys off the roads each year.”