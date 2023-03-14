fbpx
Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas Arrives in Orlando Ahead of Naming Ceremony

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas ship has arrived in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida ahead of its official debut next Friday.

Earlier this week, Royal Caribbean named Grammy-winning US singer Meghan Trainor godmother of Utopia of the Seas.

The new ship will have its official naming ceremony across a 3-night celebration starting on Monday (July 15).

Utopia will officially launch on its debut cruise from Port Canaveral on July 19.

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said: “Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state of mind, they’re a reality any day of the week. This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
