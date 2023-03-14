Tourism Ireland Taps Premiere of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, on Netflix, to Boost Donegal and Wicklow

Tourism Ireland has unveiled a new video to coincide with the launch of season three of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix, which was partially filmed in Ireland.

The latest behind-the-scenes film from Tourism Ireland is fronted by English actor Leo Suter (who plays Harald Sigurdsson), who reminds viewers that the series was filmed on location in Co Wicklow. Viewers will see Leo describe what a Viking does on their day off and share some of his own favourite places to visit in Ireland, as well as the activities he enjoyed during his downtime during filming here.

Lough Tay, Wicklow

To view the behind-the-scenes film, click here. It is being shared with Tourism Ireland’s fans and followers on YouTube in Britain, the US, France, Spain, Canada, Sweden and Denmark. Tourism Ireland’s aim is to highlight our spectacular scenery, remind people that the series was filmed on location here and inspire viewers to come and follow Leo’s recommendations!

Elmagh Killeen, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Brand & Marketing Communications, said: “We are delighted that season three of Vikings: Valhalla was partially filmed in Co Wicklow – another great screen tourism opportunity for Tourism Ireland and a really great way to highlight the destination. The Netflix series is bringing the magnificent scenery of Co Wicklow to the attention of viewers around the world. And, our behind-the-scenes film will remind our millions of followers on social media that filming for the series took place here, inspiring them to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish list’.”

In the behind-the-scenes film, actor Leo Suter praises Slieve League, saying: “There is something magical about Slieve League in Donegal – it’s a great hike and kind of Viking!”

Speaking about what he did in his downtime, Leo said: “I did like to go down to the Forty Foot in Dublin and have a swim there. That was very good for mind, body and soul. When I’m in the mood for some peace, a nice pub in Dublin with a book and a pint – and there’s too many good pubs to pick one out!”