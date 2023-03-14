fbpx
Aer Lingus Regional Announces Summer 2024 Schedule from Dublin Airport

By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus Regional has announced its summer 2024 schedule from Dublin Airport.

Part of the schedule sees a boost to flight frequencies on certain routes such as Edinburgh, Birmingham, Brittany, Brest and Rennes.

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines, which operates Aer Lingus Regional, said: “We are delighted to be launching Aer Lingus Regional’s largest ever Summer schedule from Dublin. Our expanded schedule caters to a variety of travellers with diverse destinations and convenient flight times for Summer 2024 and beyond. With tickets already on sale, we encourage our customers to book flights soon to avail of the best offers.”

Aer Lingus Regional will fly from Dublin to the following routes this summer: Edinburgh, Leeds-Bradford, Rennes, Brest, Aberdeen, Exeter, Liverpool, Southampton, Jersey, Donegal, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Newquay/Cornwall, Isle of Man and Bristol.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
