Silversea Cruises Adds 2 Voyages Departing Dublin to 2025 Europe Itinerary

Silversea Cruises – the ultra-luxury and expedition division of Royal Caribbean – has included 2 itineraries departing Dublin as part of its revised 2025 itinerary.

The company will sail its Silver Wind ship on separate Dublin-Copenhagen and Dublin-Iceland voyages next year.

Seatrade-Cruise News quoted Peter Shanks – Silversea managing director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa, as saying: “As the expedition market grows, Silver Wind’s 2025 summer voyages are ideal for UK and Irish travellers looking to experience an expedition voyage close to home as guests can sail from Portsmouth or Dublin with Silversea’s seamless door-to-door service.”

The Dublin to Iceland voyage will also take in a Zodiac cruise of St Kilda in Scotland, a jeep tour of Iceland’s Valley of the Waterfalls and a visit to the Giant’s Causeway on the Antrim coast.

Dublin-Copenhagen includes a walking tour of Norwegian town Bekkjarvik and a kayaking option on Orkney.