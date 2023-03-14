Clayton Hotels Gearing Up for Aer Lingus College Football Classic Starring Role



Clayton Hotels is gearing up for its central role in this year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

As official hotel partner of the event, Clayton Hotels will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets when they touchdown in Dublin next month.

The 2023 Gasparilla Bowl Champions are taking part in this season’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the European home of college football – Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on August 24th.

And, during their time in Ireland, Dublin’s Clayton Hotel Burlington Road will host the team.

Other Clayton Hotels throughout Dublin will host fans and college alumni travelling from America to watch the match. Game Ambassadors for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic will also have the opportunity to experience Irish hospitality as Clayton Hotels play host to some important VIP’s including Phoebe Schecter, former NFL coach and Sky Sports NFL Pundit.

With an expected 24,000+ international travellers visiting Ireland, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic is set to inject a massive €100m into the Irish economy.

With big support expected for both teams, the series principal stakeholders are

Aer Lingus, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Dublin City Council.

The highly anticipated season opener will see the Yellow Jackets face off against Atlantic Coast Conference champions, the Florida State Seminoles.

The game will feature potential NFL stars, including Kerry man, David Shanahan from Castleisland as Georgia Tech’s Punter. Georgia Tech Quarterback Haynes King, Running Back Jamal Haynes and Safety LaMiles Brooks, are also expected to attract millions of TV viewers.

It will be broadcast in America on ESPN immediately after the conclusion of the well-known ESPN College GameDay show which will also broadcast live from Dublin. This marks the first time that college football’s premier pregame show is broadcasting from outside the United States. Sky Sports will show the game to audiences in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

This is the first time Florida State University have ever travelled to play outside the US, and both FSU and Georgia Tech are thrilled to accept the invitation to open the 2024 college football season in Dublin.





Phillip O’Neill, Group General Manager, Dublin, Dalata Hotel Group said: “We’re delighted to continue our successful partnership with such a great event. Dalata Hotel Group is the heart of hospitality, and we cannot wait to showcase Clayton Hotels’ famous blend of personable hospitality to both the players and staff at Georgia Tech and US visitors who are expected to stay, on average, for seven nights to experience Ireland and enjoy this game”.

“The event brings so much colour to the city and there is an electric atmosphere ahead of the games. As each year goes by more and more local people are really getting caught up in the buzz and enjoying the games.”

Brendan Meehan, Commercial Director of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Clayton Hotels, and we are excited about the opportunities this partnership continues to offer us. We have developed a wonderful relationship with Dalata Hotel Group that complements the offering of other private partners, including our title sponsor Aer Lingus. As with previous teams that have stayed in Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, we know that Georgia Tech will experience the very best in Irish hospitality and professionalism.”