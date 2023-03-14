Finnair Celebrates a Decade of Signature Drink – Blueberry Juice

Finnair is celebrating a decade of its signature drink – blueberry juice – this month, as it continues to celebrate Nordic culture, heritage and cuisine.

The infamous tipple was first poured onboard in 2014, and since then, nearly 10 million litres of blueberry juice have been served to customers travelling around the world.

With Finnish cuisine known for its use of wild berries, an astonishing 150-200 million kilos of blueberries are picked every year from Finland’s forests. Finnair then ensures the best berries are sourced from the Nordics and Central European countries, to produce the iconic drink.

Manufactured in Turku on Finland’s coast, the process also uses 100% renewable energy as a part of the airline’s sustainability commitment.

Marika Nieminen, Finnair’s Vice President, Head of Kitchen, said: “We are proud to be raising a glass of blueberry juice and drinking to a decade of success this month.

“Blueberry juice continues a distinctive part of Finnair’s unique onboard offering, with customers able to enjoy a taste of Finland wherever they are in the world, and we have seen the drink grow in popularity since its launch in 2014.

“Now customers know that with a glass of blueberry juice in their hand, the world is their limit.”

Customers can enjoy complimentary blueberry juice in all cabins when flying with Finnair, including on both short-haul and long-haul services.

Due to the success of Finnair’s iconic blueberry juice, the airline also introduced its first signature cocktail in 2022. Mixed to match the magical Finnish sunsets of glowing red, orange and yellow, this striking and vivid cocktail is also infused with traditional Nordic flavours.

Containing lingonberry, a splash of gin, and a dash of orange peel mixed together, it conjures up the freshness of Finland’s forests thanks to nuances of citrus and a hint of juniper berries.