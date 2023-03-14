Episode 18: ITTN Talks To… Criona Buggie, Laois-based Travel Counsellor

In our latest instalment of ITTN Talks, we caught up with Travel Counsellor and cruise-expert, Criona Buggie!

In this ongoing series, ITTN speaks to members of the travel trade and gives them a platform to talk about industry trends, to celebrate successes and discuss challenges their business has faced, offering unrivalled insights into the goings on of Irish travel agents.

How has 2024 been for your business so far?

2024 started off very busy, followed by a brief lull during April, but thankfully I had lots of people travelling during that time, so I was kept busy. Things have picked up significantly over the summer, possibly inspired by our bad weather and the ending of the Aer Lingus dispute. It’s encouraging to see a lot of repeat clients returning, which is always a positive sign for my business.

What has been your biggest surprise this year?

The biggest surprise this year has been the surge of interest in cruising as a preferred holiday option. It’s what I specialise in and while both ocean and river cruises have been gaining popularity over the past few years, the volume of enquiries and bookings I’ve seen has far exceeded my expectations.

What has been the biggest challenge to your business this year?

The biggest challenge for me this year was the Aer Lingus strike, which caused disruptions but also highlighted the benefits of booking through a travel agent. Another significant challenge that I am finding, is with flight availability. Flights are filling up quickly, and when booking as part of a cruise holiday, there’s less flexibility. This has made securing the right seats more difficult than in previous years.”

Do you have any predictions or are you seeing patterns or emerging trends or destinations for 2024?

Based on recent trends, it seems that clients recognise the importance of booking early, especially to secure their preferred itineraries. This is particularly evident in the cruise sector, where I’m already taking bookings for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Customers are putting a lot of thought into what they want from their holiday experiences and are willing to invest in quality. I’ve also noticed an increase in customer’s holiday budgets and a growing preference for more premium experiences.

Are you seeing longer lead times or last-minute requests?

While I do receive some last-minute requests for trips around two months out, the range of options is not as broad as in previous years. It’s less about finding a last-minute bargain and more about choosing from what’s still available. I recommend that client’s book well in advance, especially for cruises, where planning at least a year or more ahead helps ensure they get their preferred choices.

On a more personal note, what motivates your travel? New cultures/ sun worship/ exotic cuisine/ places of historical importance/ pure relaxation?

When I’m planning a holiday, I usually looking for a range of experiences. I don’t want to spend 7 days doing the same thing, I want to easily change the tempo of my holiday depending on my mood. I like to be able to mix action packed sightseeing days with lazy pool days and everything in between. Food is important to me too, I see holidays as a chance to indulge or even overindulge, so I like to be able to eat and drink new things at prices that don’t break the bank.

What is your dream holiday, and why?

My dream holiday can change from time to time but it is no surprise that right now I am dreaming of a sun soaked getaway. I love cruising and I can never resist combining a cruise holiday with a few days of fun on either side. Who wants to get off a cruise ship and go straight home. I am also a massive fan of theme parks and I have been following the progress of Universal’s new park, ‘Epic Universe’. My current dream holiday would be time exploring Universal’s parks including Epic Universe followed by a week aboard a Caribbean cruise and maybe a couple of days back in the parks to wind down.

Where is 2024 taking you?

I’ve been lucky enough to be invited on a few fam trips in the first half of this year including an exclusive trip to Universal Orlando with DSD and Aer Lingus with my Travel Counsellors colleagues. I’ve also been at both the launch and naming ceremony of Princess Cruises’ new Sphere Class Ship, the Sun Princess and I was honoured to be selected as one of the inaugural Sun Princess Ambassadors and I’m taking that role very seriously both with customer’s and sharing my experiences with my TC community.

I can’t share too many details about my next adventure yet, as my next one is a mystery trip with a few travel industry friends. This is our second year doing it, and last year’s surprise destination was a fantastic trip to Puglia, so I’m excited to see where this year takes us! Following that, I’m looking forward to a family cruise in September. And when I say family, I mean a big one—19 of us, including siblings, partners, nieces, nephews, and cousins!

