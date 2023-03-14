Flight Compensation Expert Warns Affected Passengers of Scammers After Last Week’s IT Outage

Flight compensation experts are warning airline customers to beware of scams in the aftermath of last weekend’s global IT outage which resulted in air travel chaos around the world.

According to flight compensation firm Skycop, scammers are impersonating flight operators and preying on travellers who seek advice.

Tomas Vaišvila, Skycop CEO, said:

“Amongst the chaos, fraudsters are taking advantage of travelers by impersonating airline customer services by sending email, text messages or calling, offering help following the outage in exchange for personal information.

“To spot anything fraudulent, you must be aware that airlines do not reach out to you in this way. A message will most likely be sent to you through your personal account via the official website or the app.

“Therefore, if you do receive anything from these companies, go straight to the legitimate website and check if you have an alert there. If you do not, this is often an indication of a scam.”

For those who booked flights and are looking to claim compensation, Tomas Vaišvila explains everything you need to know:

“We advise anyone that is due to travel in the next couple of days to continue checking the latest updates on their flight tracker, on the app, official website or on official social media channels before heading to the airport.

“If your flight was cancelled due to the outage, you should start the reimbursement process straight away.

“If you are already at the airport, you can visit the customer service desk and begin the process.

“It is important to know that not only can you get compensation for the price of the airfare itself, but most airlines also offer meal vouchers and hotel accommodations for customers.

“All major airlines offer meal vouchers when cancellation results in passengers waiting for 3 hours or more for a flight, and most offer complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation.

“In many people’s cases, a cancellation or delay is due to a disruption, and therefore you should contact your travel company straight away to talk through your options.

“If a delay lasts more than five hours, but is not actually cancelled, you are also entitled to be able to choose not to travel and get a full refund on your ticket.

“If your flight cannot be rearranged, meaning your whole holiday must be cancelled, then the travel company must offer an alternative holiday if possible, or a refund of the full package price, not just the flight part.

“If you received less than 14 days’ notice of a cancellation, you can claim compensation. This can be awarded in pounds or euros depending on where your flight was due to depart from.”

What if I booked a package holiday?

“If you have booked a package holiday and your flights are cancelled, you have the right to either claim a full refund, a different route destination and potentially compensation from the airline.

“Airlines should also provide additional services including free meals and refreshments, which you are entitled to when your flight is delayed by at least 2 hours.

“Passengers should also receive free overnight accommodation and a transfer to and from the airport if the flight is shifted to the next day.

“If a travel operator needs to cancel a package holiday for any reason, they are required to notify you as soon as possible and without undue delay. This is to ensure that you have enough time to help you make alternative arrangements or seek refunds.

“The only case which does not apply is when it is under an ‘extraordinary circumstance’, which is often caused by air traffic control and therefore does not qualify for compensation.”

Claim a full refund or reschedule your package holiday- what is best? If you are wondering whether to claim a full refund or reschedule your holiday, this depends on personal circumstances.

However, there are several factors you can consider when making this decision:

Availability: consider if the dates the travel operator offers you are a suitable alternative date for your original trip. If the new dates do not align with your schedule, rescheduling might not be a viable option.

Refund Amount: if the travel operator is offering a full refund, this could be financially more appealing, especially if you are uncertain about your future travel plans.

Change Fees: check if the travel operator is waiving any change fees for rescheduling. Some operators might impose fees for changing travel dates, which could impact your decision.

Travel Insurance: if you have travel insurance, review your policy to see if it covers cancellations or changes due to unforeseen circumstances. This might influence your decision to reschedule or opt for a refund.