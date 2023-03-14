Delta Air Lines Enters Strategic Alliance with Riyadh Air

Delta Air Lines has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia’s newest carrier Riyadh Air.

The deal will see Delta become Riyadh Air’s exclusive partner in North America, while Riyadh Air will be Delta’s exclusive partner in Riyadh and beyond.

The two parties said the new partnership will include a range of benefits for consumers travelling between North America, Saudi Arabia and beyond; while it will also strengthen connectivity and “harness future growth opportunities for both carriers”.

The parties said the agreement, signed today at a ceremony at Delta’s World Headquarters in Atlanta, “serves as the foundation for a strategic partnership that will enable both airlines to strengthen connectivity, expand their networks and drive future growth”.

“This partnership with Riyadh Air will further Delta’s mission of connecting the world and open an array of new choices, benefits and destinations for our customers traveling to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

“Most importantly, Riyadh Air shares Delta’s commitment to providing an elevated customer experience, which is why we’re looking forward to building and expanding this partnership in the months and years ahead. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Riyadh Air team and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia as they transform the transportation economy in the Kingdom.”

“We look forward to enjoying a very warm and productive relationship with Delta Air Lines, one of the largest and most successful airlines in the world. Riyadh Air and Delta Air Lines share common goals and pursue the highest standards in many areas including guest experience, loyalty, and sustainability, built upon great networks and strong connectivity,” said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas.

The agreement envisions a long-term relationship, subject to regulatory approvals, that includes interline and codeshare connectivity, as well as a deeper partnership encompassing loyalty, customer experience, digital transformation and broader aviation services such as maintenance, repair and overhaul services, ground handling and training.

In the future, the airlines intend to explore an immunised joint venture to further expand the partnership and allow collaboration on network planning and growth in the region. Both airlines are committed to driving the best sustainability practices throughout their operations as they transform the future of travel.