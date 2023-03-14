Marriott International Launches Online Travel Booking Programme for SMEs

Marriott International has launched Business Access by Marriott Bonvoy, a comprehensive online travel booking programme aimed directly at small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises (SMEs).

The Programme combines an expanded booking experience with benefits and rewards available only through Marriott Bonvoy’s award-winning travel programme and portfolio of brands.

As of now, Business Access by Marriott Bonvoy is available to SMEs based in the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America and is anticipated to expand to other regions.

A recent survey of SMEs, in North America alone, found 75% of them reporting experiencing frustrations with their travel booking platforms, 56% saying they are difficult to use, 27% being unhappy with the inability to book travel and hotels from the same place, and more than a quarter (27%) expressing disappointment with the platforms’ lack of integration with their travel expense programmes.

With Business Access by Marriott Bonvoy, companies have the ability to book hotels in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio at a discounted rate, as well as flights, rail, and rental cars, within one easy-to-use multilingual tool. The Programme includes additional features that satisfy business needs, such as access to live traveller data, real-time reporting, and expense management.

“We recognise the significant value small businesses provide to the hotel industry, which is why we’re excited to combine the benefits of our award-winning travel program with a comprehensive suite of tools in Business Access by Marriott Bonvoy,” said Drew Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue and Technology Officer, Marriott International. “Whether small to medium-sized businesses are looking for convenient online booking capabilities for their employees or better expense management solutions, the all-in-one platform, merged with our portfolio of hotel brands around the world, provides everything they need to manage their business travel needs.”