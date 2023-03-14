MSC Cruises Launches Summer 2025 Ireland Fly & Cruise Programme

MSC Cruises has announced its 2025 Fly & Cruise programme for Ireland-based passengers.

The cruise line will continue to partner with Aer Lingus for its Fly & Cruise holidays, offering guests “convenience, value and a seamless and streamlined journey from airport to ship.”

For the Summer 2025 season, there will be a 30% increase in Fly & Cruise packages available for guests with its partner airline, compared to last season.

Guests can choose to fly from Dublin to Rome, Venice or Barcelona to join an MSC Cruises holiday in the Mediterranean.

MSC Cruises is offering a wide range of beautiful Mediterranean itineraries throughout Summer 2025 visiting ports including the stunning Santorini, the picturesque Cannes and the cultured Naples.

Itineraries include a 7-night sailing visiting Genoa, Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille on MSC World Europa, one of MSC Cruises newest ships boasting leading design and onboard experiences.

Irish agents who book a Summer 2025 Fly & Cruise holiday for one of their clients via MSC Book will have a chance to win a place on a fam trip on board MSC World Europa with free flights to Barcelona included. Winners will be announced in August.

Antonio Paradiso, Vice President of International Sales for MSC Group’s Cruise Division and Managing Director for the UK & Ireland said: “Fly & Cruise holidays are extremely popular amongst our Irish customers, and I am certain that our Summer 2025 programme really does offer something for everyone.

“We also value our agents and know how important they are for the continued growth and success of our business which is why we are offering them the chance to win a fam trip.”

MSC also said: “Alternatively, for those looking for a last-minute deal, book your summer 2024 cruise with MSC Cruises, including flights from Dublin for just €99 per person on select dates. Set sail in luxury aboard our stunning fleet, including MSC Seaview, MSC World Europa and more. This flash sale ends on the 21st of July 2024.”

“To book an MSC Fly & Cruise holiday for your customers please visit: https://www.mscbook.com/pages/sdl/gl_en/select-country.html”