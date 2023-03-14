Cork Airport Nudges Top 50 in World’s Best Airport Rankings

Cork Airport has been ranked just outside the top 50 best airports in the world in a new survey.

The research – by world-leading travel tech firm AirHelp, which supports passengers after flight disruptions – ranks Cork 53rd out of nearly 240 airports from 69 countries.

That equates to a year-on-year jump of 25 places for Cork Airport – which had an overall approval score of 7.9 out of 10.

Airports were evaluated in the categories of Punctuality, Customer Opinions, and Food & Shops.

Cork scored 7.8 points out of 10 for punctuality, 8 points for customer satisfaction and food & shops.

The only other Irish airport included in the ranking was Dublin Airport, which ranked in 133rd place with 7.54 points.

Both airports are operated by daa.

The overall rankings show Doha Hamad Airport in Qatar in first place as the world’s leading airport, with 8.52 points, having knocked last year’s leading airport, Muscat International Airport in Oman, down to 7th place.

Cape Town Airport in South Africa comes in second, with an average of 8.5 points across the categories of punctuality, customer opinions and food & shops.

Airports in Japan take third and fourth place in this year’s ranking, with Nagoya Chubu Airport and Osaka Itami Airport scoring 8.49 and 8.46 points respectively.

Finally, Brasília–Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek Airport in Brazil has dropped by one position this year to come in 5th place in the global ranking with 8.32 points.

The data reveals that European airports fared poorly again this year with only eight airports in Europe making it into the top 50. Norway’s Bergen Flesland Airport came in at 25th place overall, which was the highest ranked European hub.

Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of AirHelp said: “AirHelp’s mission is to educate passengers so that they can make informed decisions when they fly. Similarly to understanding their rights, passengers should know which airports offer the best services overall. Through the AirHelp Score, we can help passengers better predict what their experience will look like at different airports and what they can do if their flight gets delayed, cancelled or overbooked.”