Aer Lingus Announces 25 Further Flight Cancellations

Aer Lingus has announced further flight cancellations – its third such announcement in the past week – originally scheduled for early next week.

A total of 25 more flights will be cancelled covering next Monday and Tuesday, July 15 and July 16.

The airline has also, reportedly, said it expects to announce yet more cancellations tomorrow.

Further passenger disruption was expected despite Aer Lingus, yesterday, accepting the Labour Court’s latest recommendation of a 17.75% pay increase, over 4 years, for its pilots.

The Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) union has sought clarity over certain aspects of the recommendations and has not yet decided what to advise its members before putting the proposals to a ballot.

It has said that the pilots’ industrial action will continue until the pay dispute is fully resolved.

To date, nearly 580 Aer Lingus flights have been cancelled since the beginning of the industrial action, over pay conditions, affecting more than 8,000 passengers.