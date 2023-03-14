Virgin Atlantic & Virgin Voyages Announced as Joint Headline Sponsors of the 2024 ITTN Awards

ITTN is thrilled to announce that Virgin Atlantic are back as Headline Sponsor of the 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Industry Awards and joining them in joint Headline Sponsorship is Virgin Voyages!

The 2024 ITTN Irish Travel Industry Awards, in association with Virgin Atlantic & Virgin Voyages, will take place on Friday 29 November 2024 at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4, and this year is shaping up to be BIGGER, BETTER and MORE EXTRAVAGANT than ever before! We have lots of great plans in place for the 2024 Awards to ensure this event is one not to be missed.

Closing off a busy conference season, the ITTN Awards have long been seen as a must-attend event in the Irish travel industry calendar and offers fantastic networking opportunities and a chance for Suppliers and Tour Operators to reciprocate the support and appreciation the Irish Travel Trade have shown throughout the year. The 2024 ITTN Awards will see new awards added, as well as lots of exciting entertainment ensuring every opportunity to dance the night away!

ITTN are thrilled to have Virgin Atlantic back as a Headline Sponsor for the third year running, proving their unwavering commitment to the Irish travel industry.

Virgin Atlantic’s Senior Account Manager UK & Europe, John Price, remarked “We are delighted to be the Headline Sponsors at the ITTN Awards alongside our friends Virgin Voyages. 2024 marks the Ruby anniversary of Virgin Atlantic. A time to celebrate four decades of shaking up the world of travel and challenging the status quo. So much has changed since our first flight to Newark, but the one thing that’s remained constant is our incredible people and our commitment to see the world differently.”

John Price – Senior Account Manager UK & Europe, Virgin Atlantic

He goes on to say “We now fly to 32 locations across five continents, providing frequent, direct flights between the UK and your favourite US cities, ready for your Virgin Voyage for a truly red experience! Celene Duffy and I really look forward to celebrating with you all…Virgin Atlantic style.”

Matt Lebbern, Sales Manager for Virgin Voyages, also expressed his excitement, stating “Alongside our Virgin Atlantic family, we’re looking forward to celebrating the incredible Irish travel trade as the headline sponsors at the 2024 ITTN Awards. This year is monumental as it marks the first year of Virgin Voyages trading in the Irish market and our multi-award winning, kid-free cruises have already made waves with Irish Sailors and First Mates. We offer a premium experience with luxury included on every sailing — dining at 20+ eateries with menus by Michelin star chefs, tips, WiFi, group fitness classes, essential drinks and entertainment and we can’t wait for you and your Sailors to see what it means to set sail the Virgin Way!“

Matt Lebbern – Sales Manager EMEA, Virgin Voyages

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements over the coming weeks and months! Contact [email protected] to secure your ticket or table today. Limited sponsorship opportunities still available.

A Look Back At The 2023 ITTN Awards

All photographs are copyright of ITTN. Photographer: Paul Sherwood ([email protected])

We can’t wait to see you on 29 November for another fun-filled night, celebrating the best of the Irish travel industry! As the Awards are now almost sold out, contact [email protected] to confirm your table or ticket.