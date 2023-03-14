4th July Celebrations at the US Ambassador’s Residence, Phoenix Park

US ambassador to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin, hosted guests at the Deerfield Residence in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. Built in 1776, coincidentally the same year as the founding of the United States, the Georgian house is surrounded by 62 acres of lawns and gardens which provided the setting for a fantastic evening.

US & Irish Colour Guard Presentation & Anthems

Beginning with a US and Irish Colour Guard Presentation, the flags of both nations are presented to mark the occasion of Independence Day with the Presentation of Colours symbolising our freedoms and the sacrifices of the men and women who defend our countries.

Guests stood for national anthems with Sibhéal Ní Chasaide singing Amhrán na bhFiann and Paul Byrom singing The Star-Spangled Banner.

From Star-Spangled Banner to Star-Studded Entertainment

Ambassador Claire D Cronin welcomed “one of the most successful Irish American performers in history” as she described Michael Flatley. He performed a piece on the flute with the Chieftains, Matt Malloy. His Lord of the Dance trope treated the audience to an Irish dance performance.

Iconic Abba tribute band, Abbaesque, kept toes tapping, hands clapping and more than a few audience members singing along to their broad repertoire of catchy hits that have all stood the test of time.

On the other end of the musical spectrum was American Celtic punk band, Dropkick Murphys. Fresh from playing Iveagh Gardens the night before, this energetic band delivered an electric performance of original hits and classic anthems that had the crowd captivated.

Cumulating in a spectacular display, the night sky was illuminated by fireworks to mark the celebration of Independence Day.

Ambassador Claire D. Cronin

Ambassador Claire D Cronin welcomed guests from across nations and industries to the 2024 Independence Day Celebration, “We’re delighted to have you here and on behalf of the embassy, we thank you. And I also want to give a big thank you to all the people of the embassy who did such a good job putting this together doesn’t happen without a great amount of effort.”

“But at the outset. I want to acknowledge the immense challenges that our world is facing today. As we are celebrating our independence, the people of Ukraine are fighting for theirs. The United States stands with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territory against Russia’s brutal aggression. And President Biden continues to underscore the urgency of reaching an enduring ceasefire in Gaza, one that will allow for the release of the hostages and for a surge in humanitarian Aid. We are working tirelessly to make that happen. In difficult times, we are even more grateful for the steadfast relationships we have with our close friends and partners. We agree more than we disagree and resilient democracies require conversation, respectful arguments and passionate citizens.”

“This year, we are marking a century of diplomatic relations between the United States and Ireland. We have much to celebrate as we commemorate this milestone anniversary. A century marked by friendship shared values, prosperity collaboration and innovation. On July 4th, we celebrate, the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.”

“Our nation’s founding document, which was signed by men with roots, in every corner of this great island, Ireland. Many Irish immigrants and Irish Americans, had a part in helping America win her independence. As we always say, you were with us from the start. Over the decades, our two nations have strengthened this partnership.”

“What President Biden calls a partnership for the ages which is rooted in historical, ancestral and cultural ties. Over the past century, the ties between our nations have deepened and multiplied. Our economic partnership has grown tremendously in both directions, very much a two-way street. The overall value of our trade and investment relations is 1 trillion dollars. Ireland is the ninth largest foreign direct investor in the United States and with no sign of slowing down. As always Ireland is punching above its weight.”

She continued, “Thank you once again for joining us this evening. May the friendship between the United States and Ireland, flourish for another 100 years and beyond. As we gather here to celebrate our 248th anniversary of America’s Independence, let’s toast to the enduring friendship between our nations.”