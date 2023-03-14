Aer Lingus Accepts Pay Rise Terms; But Disruption Not Over as Pilots Yet to Decide

Aer Lingus has accepted the Labour Court’s recommendation of a 17.75% pay increase, over 4 years, for pilots.

However, disruption for holidaymakers is not over yet as pilots, themselves, are yet to accept the deal and will remain on industrial action until the issue is fully resolved.

The Labour Court made the recommendation yesterday in a fresh bid to end the long-running dispute at the airline.

Aer Lingus pilots connected to the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) union have been on a work-to-rule and occasional strike industrial action since last month, with it already disrupting around 8,000 passengers via nearly 600 flight cancellations.

They will take an electronic vote on the recommendations. First, however, IALPA will meet – later today – to decide what it will recommend its members to vote on: namely acceptance or rejection of the recommendations.

The industrial action and disruption will continue – with a high number of flights scheduled up until the end of the weekend already cancelled – until the issue is fully resolved.