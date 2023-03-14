Disney Cruise Line and OLC to Bring Year-Round Disney Cruise Holidays to Japan

Disney and Oriental Land Company (OLC) have announced a new agreement that will bring year-round Disney cruise holidays to Japan.

Under a recently signed agreement, OLC will operate a Disney-branded cruise business in Japan, expected to commence by early 2029.

This is the latest evolution in an over 40-year relationship between Disney and OLC, which owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort.

The addition of a locally based Disney cruise ship will offer fun and relaxation for Japanese Disney fans and visitors from around the world during magical voyages filled with the incredible entertainment, world-class dining and exceptional guest service that set Disney cruises apart.

“Disney Cruise Line has ambitious plans to bring family vacations and Disney storytelling to more guests around the world than ever before,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Experiences. “We are thrilled to continue the success of this expansion as we collaborate with Oriental Land Co. to introduce another distinctly Disney vacation experience to families and fans in Japan.”

“I am sincerely proud that Disney and Oriental Land will be able to work together to create a world-class cruise business in Japan,” said Yumiko Takano, representative director, chairperson and CEO, Oriental Land. “Oriental Land will use their knowhow from the theme park business to continue pushing boundaries and provide family entertainment cruise experiences filled with inspiration and surprise.”

OLC will operate a new Disney cruise ship to be registered and based in Japan year-round. The ship will be constructed at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, with imaginative designs created by Walt Disney Imagineering.

A sister ship to the popular Disney Wish, it will feature many guest-favourite venues and experiences from that ship with select modifications specially designed with Japanese guests in mind. It is expected to be approximately 140,000 gross tons and powered by liquefied natural gas, with about 1,250 staterooms.

More details about the maiden voyage, itineraries and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.