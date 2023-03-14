Tourism Bodies Promote Ireland as Business Tourism Destination to French Companies

A group of French business travel professionals – all specialists in organising meetings, incentive travel programmes and product launches – has been visiting Ireland, as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and destination management company, Irish Horizons.

The aim of the visit was to showcase Ireland to the influential French travel buyers, to inspire them to choose the island of Ireland for future meetings and incentive travel and to grow Business Events from France.

Their busy itinerary included a visit to the Cliffs of Moher with a special bagpiper welcome, an Irish dancing workshop on Inis Oírr, a Galway food tour, a Gaelic Games experience, as well as outdoor activities at Glasson Lakehouse.

Tourism Ireland’s message for the French buyers is that the island of Ireland offers a winning combination of world-class infrastructure, unique and luxurious accommodation, state-of-the-art venues, spectacular landscapes and the warmest of welcomes and fantastic hospitality, making it an ideal destination for meetings, incentive travel and events of all sizes.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We were delighted to welcome these influential French travel buyers to Ireland. Seeing is definitely believing and this visit was a valuable opportunity to highlight Ireland as a premier destination for Business Events.

“Business travel is high value and often midweek and off season by its nature, thereby aligning with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to grow overseas tourism revenue outside of the peak summer season.”