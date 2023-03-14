Finnair Unveils New Schengen Lounge in Helsinki Airport

Finnair has revealed its new Schengen Lounge in Helsinki Airport, designed to bring “unparalleled comfort and convenience” to customers.

Newly opened this week, the new lounge has been crafted based on customer feedback and inspired by Finnair’s Nordic design language and comforting colour scheme.

It follows the same palette and design introduced to the airline’s non-Schengen lounges, first unveiled at Helsinki Airport in 2019.

The new lounge’s design, led by Studio Joanna Laajisto, “captures the essence of the Nordics with wooden textures, soft forms, and warm colours”. Adding a touch of local craftsmanship to the setting, the furniture has also been sourced from renowned Nordic designers, such as Artek, Nikari, and Gubi.

Based on customer feedback, the lounge – which has seatings for up to 440 passengers – will also feature an exclusive Platinum Corner for Finnair Plus Platinum and Platinum Lumo members.

Ole Orvér, Finnair Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Schengen lounge, providing even more space and comfort before take-off.

“Responding to the feedback from Finnair Plus tier members, the lounge also features an exclusive Finnair Platinum Corner for Finnair Plus Platinum and Platinum Lumo members to enjoy.”

Meri Järvinen, Finnair Head of Airport Customer Experience, said: “With increased space, the new Finnair Lounge comfortably accommodates up to 440 guests, ensuring a relaxed experience and seamless service for everyone.

“Different spaces within the lounge are tailored to various needs: dining, working, resting and spending time with your travel companions.”

Business Class Classic and Flex ticket holders, as well as Finnair Plus Gold members can enjoy complimentary access to the new lounge. Finnair Plus Platinum and Platinum Lumo members can also benefit from exclusive access to the Platinum Corner.