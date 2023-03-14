Vox Group Ireland Hosts Travel Media Lunch to Celebrate 3rd Season in Ireland and New Partnership

Vox Group Ireland hosted a lunch in Crudo Restaurant in Sandymount to celebrate its third season with operations in Ireland and the beginning of a new partnership as Sharon Jordan and Massimo Primerano become directors of Vox in Ireland.

The presentation led by Massimo Primerano (Managing Director, Vox Group UK & Ireland) used the Vox radios to showcase how they work. This made sure everybody could hear and allowed them to experience the product.

Founded in 2001, Vox Group is a global leader in guiding and multimedia solutions for tourism and culture.

With 55 offices worldwide, they serve 15 million travellers annually with 30 million audio tours and 3 million self-guided tours in over 150 countries.

The company provides audio technology and listening devices for many of the world’s biggest tour operators, cruise operators, OTAs and famous institutions such as St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Chenonceau Castle, Palace of Versailles, Mont St. Michel, Belfast Cathedral, and the Castle of Venaria, to name but a few.

The partnership with Sharon Jordan will see the company grow within the Irish tourism sector. With its new premises in Sandymount in Ireland, Vox ensures express delivery, 24/7 emergency assistance and the best satisfaction rates.

For more information or to learn about Vox products contact [email protected] or visit www.voxtours.com