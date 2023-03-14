fbpx
UK Regional Airports Temporarily Reinstate Carry-On Liquid Restrictions

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
A number of smaller regional UK airports have temporarily reinstated restrictions on carry-on liquid allowances at the security gate.

Newcastle Airport, Leeds-Bradford, London City Airport, Aberdeen, London Southend and Teeside Airport have reimposed the 100ml limit on liquid in carry-on baggage.

The UK’s transport ministry said there is no security threat, but the pause will allow for further enhancements to be made to new checkpoint systems.

Many smaller airports in the UK and Ireland have rolled out new scanning machines, allowing for a lifting of restrictions; but larger airports have not finalised their new systems as yet.

The UK Government stressed the measure is a temporary move and will be reversed “in due course”.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
