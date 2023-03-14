UK Regional Airports Temporarily Reinstate Carry-On Liquid Restrictions

A number of smaller regional UK airports have temporarily reinstated restrictions on carry-on liquid allowances at the security gate.

Newcastle Airport, Leeds-Bradford, London City Airport, Aberdeen, London Southend and Teeside Airport have reimposed the 100ml limit on liquid in carry-on baggage.

The UK’s transport ministry said there is no security threat, but the pause will allow for further enhancements to be made to new checkpoint systems.

Many smaller airports in the UK and Ireland have rolled out new scanning machines, allowing for a lifting of restrictions; but larger airports have not finalised their new systems as yet.

The UK Government stressed the measure is a temporary move and will be reversed “in due course”.