Travel Nevada Anticipating ‘Significant’ Tourism Boost from Aer Lingus and Others’ New Routes

Travel Nevada has said it expects a “significant” tourism boost, this year, on the back of Aer Lingus and other airlines launching new direct transatlantic routes to Las Vegas.

Aer Lingus, Virgin Atlantic and Norse Atlantic Airways have launched Irish and UK direct routes to Las Vegas in the past few weeks.

Virgin and Norse will fly from Manchester and London Gatwick, respectively. Aer Lingus, of course, announced its new Dublin-Las Vegas direct route last month.

That route – which is being officially launched this week – will see Aer Lingus operate three flights a week between Dublin and Las Vegas from October 25 to April 29 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“We are thrilled to welcome three new direct services from the UK and Ireland to Harry Reid International Airport this year. These new routes are set to significantly boost tourism, making it more convenient for travellers to experience the vibrant entertainment of Las Vegas, in addition to the stunning natural landscapes, cultural attractions and world-class hospitality that Nevada offers. We anticipate an increase in international visitors by the end of 2024, contributing to the growth and diversity of our tourism industry,” said Rafael Villanueva, recently appointed CEO of Travel Nevada.

Earlier this year, Travel Nevada launched their new global campaign, titled ‘Get a Little out There’ encouraging travellers to find their own adventure in the desert. The new services will open onward travel opportunities from Las Vegas, calling to those looking to explore the wild and off-beat nature of the Silver State.

This year, Nevada celebrates two key anniversaries, including the 90th anniversary of the Valley of Fire State Park, known for its iconic sweeping red sandstone formations and 2,000-year-old petroglyphs, and the 160th anniversary of the state independence. Marked in October, the annual celebrations take place in Carson City, home of the “official” Nevada Day Parade.

Travel Nevada has created 10 “grab and go” road trip itineraries themed for every type of traveller from outdoor adventurers to art aficionados, stopping at national and state parks, open-air museums, ghost towns and even a clown motel. Designed to guide visitors safely through the 60 million acres of public land accessible across the state, the itineraries can be combined to create 2–10-day trips traversing the length and breadth of the state, allowing visitors to absorb as much culture as desired. Road trips include the Extraterrestrial Highway, Cowboy Corridor, Lake Tahoe Loop, Great Basin Highway, Neon to Nature and Free-Range Art Highway.