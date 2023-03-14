Car Rental Prices Falling Globally; but US Bucking Trend with Rising Costs

The global cost of hiring a car on one’s summer holidays has fallen significantly, this year, according to a new survey; with only the US bucking the trend with higher prices.

Hiring a compact family car this summer will cost €470 a week on average, compared to €576 in 2023; a fall of €106.

The study, by car insurance provider CarHireExcess.ie, shows that the average price for a week-long car hire this summer is 18% down on the same time last year.

The survey covers 12 holiday hotspot countries and six rental companies – Hertz, Avis, Budget, Europcar, Enterprise and Sixt.

CarHireExcess.ie’s Christian Bennett said: “It’s great to see that car hire prices are coming down, and hiring a car is an excellent option for people wishing to explore their holiday destination. However, in some cases prices may come down further closer to the summer, so it is worth checking these again closer to your departure date and taking advantage of the free cancellation that most major car hire providers offer.”

Although the majority of rental prices have fallen, one area where customers are still faced with significant charges are the optional extras that are offered at the rental desk. Once ‘extras’ are added at the rental desk, including an extra driver (€75), a sat nav (€97) and a child’s seat (€76), costing €248 in total, the average price rises to €718 for a week’s hire.