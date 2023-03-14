CLIA UK & Ireland Reveals More Details About ‘Destination Showcase’ Gibraltar in September

Cruise industry representative organisation Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) UK & Ireland has revealed further details of its upcoming Destination Showcase in September, which this year will take place at the southernmost tip of the Iberian peninsula, as it hosts an intimate and immersive cruise event in Gibraltar.

The event, being held for the second year, will feature visits on Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam and Azamara Quest, and include business sessions and networking. To highlight the guest experiences that are available in Gibraltar, the Showcase will also include a raft of activities, all with the theme of #DiscoverMore. They will include the chance to visit the Mons Calpe Suite by cable car, evening events at the Rock Hotel and St Michael’s Cave, and a choice of shore excursions.

The schedule now includes:

September 15: Welcome reception at the Mons Calpe Suite, located at the Gibraltar Cable Car Top Station. Includes complimentary cable car ride.

September 16: Business sessions, tour of Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam, ‘meet the sponsors’ on the Sunborn Hotel 5* floating yacht, celebratory dinner at St Michael’s Cave.

September 17: Tour and lunch of Azamara Quest, choice of local excursions – including a trip to the Rock of Gibraltar, an e-bike tour or wine tasting experience with tapas – followed by a closing dinner at The Rock Hotel.

Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director for UK & Ireland, said: “Last year’s Showcase was a great success, with agents able to broaden their knowledge and understanding of cruise destinations through an ideal mix of ship visits and excursions, expert insight and networking with industry colleagues. This year’s event will be no different and we’re eagerly anticipating hosting our trade partners in Gibraltar, which is a vibrant cruise hub and always provides visitors with a wonderful warm welcome.

“We’d encourage agents who are keen to learn more, in an informative and enjoyable setting, to sign up now.”

The Showcase will be hosted in conjunction with Visit Gibraltar, the marketing arm of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, who will provide preferential rates for hotel accommodation in the city.

The event will take place during CLIA Cruise Week, which runs from September 16-22. The week will see a host of trade-friendly activities and initiatives, supported by consumer outreach, throughout the seven days.

To sign up for the Destination Showcase, or for more information, go to www.cruising.org