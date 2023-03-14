Center Parcs Longford Forest Celebrates 5th Anniversary; Anticipating 1 Millionth Guest

Center Parcs Longford Forest is celebrating its 5th anniversary.

With a 99% occupancy rate, the village has welcomed over 930,000 guests since opening its doors and is expecting to welcome its millionth later this year.

To mark the occasion, a LEGO replica of the Subtropical Swimming Paradise was positioned outside of the real-life venue for guests to admire.

The model was built by internationally renowned Lego artists and former ‘LEGO Masters’ contestants, Jessica, and Faolán Farrell from Rathangan, Co. Kildare, who spent 105 days building the model using 55,667 bricks.

While the Subtropical Swimming Paradise is a firm favourite with guests, Adventure Golf has proved to be the most popular outdoor activity for Center Parcs Longford Forest in the past five years, with over 150,000 guests ‘putting’ their skills to the test, and the Indoor Climbing Adventure the most popular indoor activity, as more than 64,000 guests reached for the buzzer.

When it comes to dining, while Center Parcs Longford Forest’s range of restaurants have proved incredibly popular with guests, Huck’s American Bar and Grill has come out top, with more than 75,000 families enjoyed its South Californian and Mexican-inspired dishes.

Center Parcs Longford Forest also:

· Employs 240 people currently, who all started when the village opened

· Has welcomed approximately 50% of guests down the Subtropical Swimming Paradise’s Wild Water Rapids

· Has celebrated the birthday of 12,000 guests while enjoying a short break

· Has called itself home to 7 of the 9 bat species that are found in Ireland, as well as the red squirrel, pine marten, and great spotted woodpecker

In the past five years, Center Parcs Longford Forest has gone from strength to strength, and construction on an expansion of the village will begin this September, with plans to expand the resort by 198 lodges.

Amongst other plans are a planned expansion of the Subtropical Swimming Paradise and award-winning Aqua Sana Spa, as well as the construction of a brand-new restaurant, Coffee House.

The spa, which has seen around 25,000 guests visiting for a spa day since opening, currently includes 21 multi-sensory experiences and the expansion will also see the construction of a brand-new Treetop Sauna – bringing its offering to new heights.

Daragh Feighery, Village Director at Center Parcs Longford Forest, said: “Since opening five years ago and bringing a brand-new short break offering to Ireland’s domestic tourism market, Center Parcs Longford Forest has exceeded our expectations, and we are very proud that so many Irish families have taken us to their hearts.

“The last five years have been incredible, from welcoming our very first guest to recently announcing our plans to expand the village – which is testament to the hard work of over 1,300 incredible colleagues that work here.

“We’re always looking at how we can improve the offering and service, and year on year we have seen an increase in the number of guests that visit and return – and we expect to welcome our millionth by the end of the year. With so much achieved in the last five years, here’s to the next five!”