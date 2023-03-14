Tenerife Planning to Begin Developing All-Island Rail Network in 2027

Tenerife is set to finally develop an island-wide public railway network, making it easier to travel around the popular Canaries hot spot for locals and holidaymakers, alike.

The local government of the largest of the Canary Islands is due to begin work on the project in three years’ time, in 2027.

In total, the 80km all-island network is estimated to cost nearly €5.7bn, but the local government plans to cover the costs in tranches, with €300m-€400m worth of works being carried out at a time.

It has been reported that the service will open in stages, with total completion not being until 2045. Due to Tenerife’s terrain, much of the network will have to travel through mountain tunnels yet to be excavated.

There are likely to be three connecting lines – South Train, North Train and West Train. Reports also suggest the move could boost chances of a much-anticipated rail project in Gran Canaria.