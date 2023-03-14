Brazilian Planemaker Embraer Pledges ‘Autonomous Take-Off’ Technology Within 3 Years

Brazilian planemaker Embraer has announced innovative ‘autonomous takeoff’ technology for its E2 jet.

The company made the formal announcement at the prestigious Farnborough International Air Show, in the UK, this week.

Embraer said the new technology will be usable during 2028 and will “optimise the rate of climb and climb path, so fuel burn is optimised and not wasted”.

Embraer also highlighted improved mood lighting and larger overhead cabin bins for its E175 jet at Farnborough, offering a more comfortable passenger experience.