Sustainability

Brazilian Planemaker Embraer Pledges ‘Autonomous Take-Off’ Technology Within 3 Years

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Brazilian planemaker Embraer has announced innovative ‘autonomous takeoff’ technology for its E2 jet.

The company made the formal announcement at the prestigious Farnborough International Air Show, in the UK, this week.

Embraer said the new technology will be usable during 2028 and will “optimise the rate of climb and climb path, so fuel burn is optimised and not wasted”.

Embraer also highlighted improved mood lighting and larger overhead cabin bins for its E175 jet at Farnborough, offering a more comfortable passenger experience.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
