ITTN’s Weekly Competition – Time to Win

It’s that time of the week again! The competition – exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Ciara Kilpatrick from Cassidy Travel who correctly answered that the ITTN Awards are on the 29th November 2024. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in their glamour already.

Congrats Ciara, you’ve won €100 voucher for the Spa or Salon of your choice.Email [email protected] to claim your prize.

This week, we’ve got another €100 Restaurant Voucher to give away. To enter, simply answer the question below.

Best of Luck!