fbpx
SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsITTN's Weekly Competition - Time to Win
CompetitionsTravel News

ITTN’s Weekly Competition – Time to Win

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

It’s that time of the week again! The competition – exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Ciara Kilpatrick from Cassidy Travel who correctly answered that the ITTN Awards are on the 29th November 2024. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in their glamour already.

Congrats Ciara, you’ve won €100 voucher for the Spa or Salon of your choice.Email [email protected] to claim your prize.

This week, we’ve got another €100 Restaurant Voucher to give away. To enter, simply answer the question below.

Best of Luck!

ITTN Weekly Competition
Name
Name
First
Last
True or False: ITTN shares Irish Tourism News on their website?
*Information you provide when registering will be shared with the account owner and host and can be used and shared by them in accordance with their Terms and Privacy Policy.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Passengers Experiencing Flight and Booking Delays Despite Global IT Outage Fix Underway

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie