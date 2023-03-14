Passengers Warned of Flight and Booking Delays after Global IT Outage Causes Chaos

Passengers are being advised to arrive early at their designated airport and to expect flight delays, after a global IT tech outage crashed the online systems of many big industries – from aviation to telecommunications, and media companies to banks.

Ryanair said its systems have crashed, across its pan-European network, and has strongly advised passengers to arrive early for their flights and expect delays. Currently, all check-in for flights and booking for flights is being done manually at airports, where possible.

Ryanair said in a statement: “We’re currently experiencing disruption across the network, due to a global third party IT outage, which is entirely out of our control. Booking and check-in are currently unavailable. If you are due to travel today (19 July) and have yet to check-in for your flight, you can do so at the airport.”

London Stansted – which is Ryanair’s largest hub in the UK and where its Dublin route is among the airport’s most popular – said check-in services were having to be done manually since the outage.

The outage is not being treated as a malicious cyberattack event; but rather as knock-on effects of a major IT software crash at US cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike has blamed a “defect in content update for [Microsoft] Windows [software]” for the issue, and stressed that it was not a cyberattack.

Nevertheless, the effect has been chaotic – with some major European airports, Berlin Brandenberg and Amsterdam Schiphol, most notably, largely grounding all operations.

Major US airlines – Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines, included – grounded flights earlier today.

Meanwhile, all Spanish airports said they have been impacted and the aviation effect also hit as far away as India and Singapore, with airports there also seeing disruption.

In Ireland, Aer Lingus said it has not been impacted by the IT crash. Belfast International Airport said flights are operating, but there have been delays.

Dublin Airport – which has boosted its staff numbers to help with the added pressure – said earlier today: “Due to a global IT issue, some airlines are experiencing issues with their check-in processes this morning. Passengers are advised to stay close to their airlines via their websites and social media feeds, for advice and updates on specific flights.

It added that its standard passenger advice still applies: “Arrive 2 hours before a short haul flight and 3 hours before a long-haul flight. Dublin Airport has deployed additional staff in the terminals to help airlines and passengers. We thank everyone for their patience.”