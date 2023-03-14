Coffee in Cobh – ITTN Interviews Stuart & Peter Onboard Azamara Onward

ITTN’s Shane Cullen boarded Azamara Onward while she docked in the idyllic seaside town of Cobh nestled on Cork’s rugged coastline. The rare Irish sun shone while onboard, offering an idyllic backdrop to showcase this ultra-luxury ship in the next ITTN Coffee Break episode.

Upward & Onward – Stuart Pearce & Peter Ryan of Azamara

Onboard Shane interviews Stuart Pearce (Azamara – Head of Trade Sales UK & Ireland) and Peter Ryan (Azamara – Business Development Manager UK & Ireland) to find out more about their sales strategy for Ireland, agent support and incentives on offer and, of course, an opportunity to experience the high-end offering on Azamara Onward.

Premium Boutique Cruises Onboard Azamara

Azamara consists of four boutique ships, Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Onward. Each can carry up to 700 guests with the benefit of reaching smaller ports that larger cruise ships cannot reach. In addition to offering a more personalized experience, our ships have recently undergone a $17.5 million refurbishment. 93% of theirstaterooms offer ocean views and 68% have a private veranda.

Azamara offers premium boutique cruises with Azamara Onward providing 408 crew for her guests with a maximum capacity totalling 670 persons. She was recently renovated in 2022 and offers the high-end service and experience of a 6-star cruise.

Lunch at Specialty Restaurant – Aqualina

Onboard she provides a relaxed elegance with a sumptuous à la carte menu at Aqualina Restaurant. I opted for a very tasty Korean Fried Chicken with Napa cabbage Kimchi and barbeque sauce to start. This was followed by a succulent Steak Diane with Pont Neuf potatoes served with a rich sauce of cognac and mushrooms. Dessert was a rich chocolate torte with ginger-marinated strawberries and balsamic mascarpone cream. Devine.

This is one of two speciality restaurants onboard. Aqualina serves Italian-inspired cuisine and Prime C, a steakhouse offering steak cooked to perfection alongside the likes of herb-coated rack of lamb, duck confit and Chilean sea bass.

Always Azamara

Through Always Azamara guests can know what’s always included; a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days.