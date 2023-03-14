Éamon Ryan, Roddy Doyle and Little Museum of Dublin Set to Mark DART 40th Birthday Next Week

Transport Minister Éamon Ryan will join in the celebrations to mark 40 years of the DART (Dublin Area Rapid Transit) next Tuesday (July 23).

The event – at Grand Canal Dock DART station – will feature a specially commissioned short film, written by Roddy Doyle, featuring his ‘Two Pints’ characters to mark the 40th anniversary of the DART – which will be screened onboard a DART for the first time.

DART’s partnership with Little Museum of Dublin will also be unveiled, which will turn a DART into a travelling social history museum. This will feature a special “railing in the years” livery outside and images inside from the history of Dublin for the last 40 years, including the likes of the Millennium milk bottle, Rainbow Rapids and Italia ’90.

Attendees will also be joined by a very special guest on the day, who is synonymous with the 1980s. The DART is one of Ireland’s greatest public transport success stories, is an icon of Dublin and has played a crucial role in the lives of Dubliners for the last 40 years, with almost 670 million passenger journeys being made.