Access Bookings Updates Eco Grading Policy to Enhance Eco-Conscious Travel Awareness

International travel management company to the media industry Access Bookings, has announced updates to its Eco Grading policy, this week, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness on behalf of its clients.

Since 2017 the company, which has offices in the UK, LA and across Europe, has been running its own environmental awareness grading programme to help television and film production staff to identify the hotels that are actively contributing towards making a sustainable difference.

The Eco Grading programme, which was refined with input from BAFTA albert, enables hotels and other properties to showcase their environmental credentials and to receive a grading.

Hotels have to answer a series of comprehensive questions, developed in-house by Access Bookings such as: does the building use electricity from 100% renewable energy sources, are carbon emissions measured and how long have decarbonisation initiatives been in place?

Based on responses, hotels are then awarded a grading of bronze (1-3 positive responses), silver (4-9 positive responses), or gold (10+ positive responses). A grading badge is then displayed on all of Access Bookings’ online platforms and confirmations for quick and easy identification.

Adam Hall, Director of ESG at Access Bookings, stated: “Sustainability is something we have to continue to improve, and that means making sure our hotels are doing their bit too.

“As our customers become more environmentally aware, they are seeking accommodation solutions that align with their values, making sustainability a key factor in their decision-making process. For hotels, this means that transparency is not just a moral obligation but a business imperative.

“Our updated policy, which includes more in-depth questions, allows hotels to build greater trust with our clients and we know that when they openly share their sustainability practices and achievements, guests can make informed choices, knowing that their stay supports environmentally responsible businesses.”