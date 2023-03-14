fbpx
CLIA Warns Cruise Itineraries May Be Forced to Change Because of Anti-Tourism Demonstrations

By Geoff Percival
Cruise industry representative body CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) has warned international cruise itineraries may have to be changed in the face of ongoing anti-tourism demonstrations around mainland Europe.

This summer has seen a surge in local demonstrations against tourists in response to overtourism concerns – with visitors, many of whom are cruise ship day-trippers, being targeted in Venice, Barcelona, the Canary Islands, France and Norway.

The Greek government has entered the argument calling for a cap on cruise ship visits to its most popular island resorts.

Marie-Caroline Laurent, CLIA’s European Director, said: “There will be some consideration of adapting the itineraries if we feel that all passengers will not be well-treated.”

