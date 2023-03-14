Belfast City Airport Launches ‘BelFAST’ Marketing Campaign Highlighting Convenience

Belfast City Airport has launched a marketing campaign highlighting its convenience and accessibility.

The campaign – catchily titled BelFAST – covers print, outdoor, digital and broadcast media, and highlights the airport’s proximity to Belfast city centre, and the consistently speedy and reliable experience passengers enjoy when choosing to fly to or from Belfast City Airport.

Belfast City Airport

Matthew Hall, Chief Executive at Belfast City Airport, said: “Belfast City Airport is a vital artery in the network that sustains Northern Ireland’s economy and connectivity, and at the very heart of that is our commitment to delivering an enjoyable and hassle-free experience for all of our passengers, whatever their journey.

“Our convenient location coupled with an average security processing time of less than six minutes as well as having one of the shortest car to boarding gate distances in Europe makes Belfast City Airport a convenient and popular choice to take off from or to land at.



“This marketing campaign supports our ambition of becoming the airport of choice for all in Northern Ireland by shining a light on all of these unique attributes.”

Belfast City Airport was recently revealed as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport in 2023 and has previously been named the UK and Ireland’s Most Convenient Airport.



Mr Hall continued: “Our excellent punctuality, security processing times, and commitment to delivering an airport experience that exceeds expectations doesn’t happen by chance, and we are proud to have the support of such an ambitious and driven team that represents the warm spirit of Belfast and Northern Ireland.



“Throughout 2024, we expect to transport nearly 2.6 million passengers with more routes than ever before operated by our ten airlines and charter partners, and this campaign heroes all the reasons why so many already choose Belfast City Airport.”