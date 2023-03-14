Qatar Airways to Unveil New Business Class Offering ‘QSuite Next Gen’ Later this Month

Qatar Airways will unveil its latest Business Class offering, QSuite Next Gen, later this month.

The product will introduce improvements and advances in passenger comfort and dining experiences for those travelling in business class.

Qatar Airways will formally reveal the QSuite Next Gen offering at the prestigious Farnborough International Air Show, in the UK, from July 22-26.

Qatar Airways’ Group CEO, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “We are highly anticipating this year’s Farnborough International Airshow and as the Best Airline in the World we are confident that the reveal of our latest business class offering will be a huge draw for the global aviation community. We also look forward to welcoming visitors to our installations and onboard our aircraft which will be on display, to experience what we offer.”