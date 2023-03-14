Royal Caribbean and Meghan Trainor Officially Name ‘Utopia of the Seas’ in Florida

Royal Caribbean International has officially named its new Utopia of the Seas ship, in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida; ahead of it setting off on its maiden cruise tomorrow.

Utopia’s godmother, Grammy-winning US singer Meghan Trainor led the blowout launch party, ahead of the ship embarking on the first of its 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways on Friday.

“We set out to create a utopian playground at sea that delivers the perfect short getaway and

ultimate vacation,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “I’m immensely proud of our dream team that turned this vision into reality. Utopia of the Seas embodies our commitment to push boundaries and deliver the best vacation experiences responsibly.”



“Every day on Utopia will feel like the weekend. The unmatched energy and ways to make memories – between the pools, thrills and more and our award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay – will bring friends and families together on a short getaway like never before,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “This epic party, the vacation of celebrations, is just getting started!”