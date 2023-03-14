fbpx
TTS Launches EasyPay Feature on TTS Consolidator Platform for Travel Agents

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Travel technology company Travel Technology & Solutions (TTS) has launched its new EasyPay feature on its TTS Consolidator platform for travel agents.

Now, agencies equipped with an EasyPay debit card can configure it within the TTS Consolidator back office. When a sub-agent issues a ticket on the platform, TTS Consolidator processes the transaction using the EasyPay debit card payment method (CCEP) instead of cash, streamlining the workflow and enhancing financial security.

João Santos, CEO of TTS, said: “Our goal is to provide solutions that empower travel agents to deliver exceptional service. The new EasyPay feature on TTS Consolidator is designed to simplify and secure the ticketing process for IATA GoLite agencies, making it easier for them to grow their business. This feature underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in travel technology, ensuring our clients have the tools they need to succeed.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
